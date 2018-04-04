Hawaii mansion made famous in TV series set to be demolished

HONOLULU, Hawaii – The house made famous in the “Magnum P.I.” TV series has been scheduled for demolition.

Hawaii News Now reported Tuesday that a demolition permit was issued last week because the building is in disrepair.

The 8,900 square-foot (827-square-meter) Waimanalo mansion was purchased for $8.7 million in 2015 by Marty Nesbitt.

Nesbitt was chair of President Barack Obama’s library search committee.

The estate was built in 1933 and isn’t listed on the registry for historic landmarks. The only nearby fixture with any sort of historical protection is the ancient turtle pond next to the property.

Hawaii News Now reports that there is no word yet on what the property will be used for moving forward.

___

Information from: KGMB-TV, http://www.hawaiinewsnow.com/