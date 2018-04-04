Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Bon Jovi postpones Montreal concerts after members hit with flu
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 4, 2018 11:37 am EDT
Last Updated Apr 4, 2018 at 12:20 pm EDT
David Bryan, from left, Jon Bon Jovi and Tico Torres, of Bon Jovi, pose in the press room with the Icon award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Forum on Sunday, March 11, 2018, in Inglewood, Calif. Bon Jovi fans with Montreal concert tickets will have to hold on to what they've got a little longer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Invision-Jordan Strauss
MONTREAL – Bon Jovi fans with Montreal concert tickets will have to hold on to what they’ve got a little longer.
The rockers are rescheduling two shows in the city this week after members of the band and its crew were sidelined with the flu.
The announcement was made through the band’s official Twitter account and concert promoter Evenko.
Tickets for Wednesday’s show will be honoured on May 17 while Thursday’s concert has been rescheduled to May 18.
The New Jersey band is next set to play their home state on Saturday and Sunday.
