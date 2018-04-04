AMC to open Saudi Arabia's first movie theatre

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
NEW YORK, N.Y. – AMC says it will open Saudi Arabia’s first movie theatre on April 18.
Cinema operators are rushing to build theatres in the Gulf kingdom. The Saudi government in December said it would open the country to commercial movie theatres for the first time in more than 35 years. It’s part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s efforts to transform Saudi society. In June, Saudi Arabia will allow women to drive.
AMC’s first theatre will open in Riyadh. It plans to open up to 100 theatres by 2030.
Saudi Arabia’s minister of culture and information, Dr. Awwad Alawwad, hailed the first cinema operating license as “the opening of very significant opportunities for exhibitors.”
AMC is the world’s largest exhibitor. It’s owned by the Chinese conglomerate Wanda Group.