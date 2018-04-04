A new concern for African vultures: bullet lead in carrion

JOHANNESBURG – Poaching, poisoning and other hazards have taken a heavy toll on Africa’s endangered vultures. New research suggests that the scavengers also face another threat — toxic bullet lead that they ingest while eating the carcasses of animals shot by legal hunters.

One-third of nearly 600 white-backed vultures caught and tested in Botswana had “elevated levels” of lead in their blood, and higher lead concentrations were found in vultures during the hunting season and in hunting areas, according to a study published last month in the Science of the Total Environment journal.

The study said there should be more scrutiny of the impact of lead poisoning on African vultures and a move to use alternatives such as copper ammunition.