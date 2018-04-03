Loading articles...

Wind warning issued for Toronto on Wednesday

Last Updated Apr 3, 2018 at 4:50 pm EDT

A woman reacts as her umbrella flips inside out as she shields herself from the rain and wind THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for the City of Toronto on Wednesday.

Gusts up to 90km/h could knock out power and damage buildings and homes, the agency warns.

The winds will begin to weaken by Wednesday night.

