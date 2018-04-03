Loading articles...

Man arrested after vehicle crashes into pole in Upper Beaches

Last Updated Apr 3, 2018 at 6:17 am EDT

One man is in custody after a vehicle hit a pole and flipped over on April 3, 2018. CITYNEWS/Bert Dandy

A man is in custody after a car crashed into a hydro pole in the Upper Beaches neighbourhood.

Emergency crews were called to Kingston Road and Woodbine Avenue around 5 a.m. after the vehicle hit the pole and flipped onto its roof.

Paramedics said EMS crews followed the suspect away from the scene, down Kingston Road, before police arrived.

The man was then taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Police said the man is suspected of being impaired by drugs.

The crash caused a power outage in the area.

