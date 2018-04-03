Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Trump offers support to embattled EPA head
by Jonathan Lemire And Catherine Lucey, The Associated Press
Posted Apr 3, 2018 10:09 am EDT
Last Updated Apr 3, 2018 at 10:42 am EDT
WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump is offering his support to the head of the Environmental Protection Agency who is at the centre of swirling ethics questions.
Two administration officials confirmed that the president called Scott Pruitt on Monday and told him that “we’ve got your back.”
Trump urged Pruitt to “keep his head up” and said the White House supported him. The officials said White House chief of staff John Kelly reiterated those sentiments in a call to Pruitt Tuesday morning.
The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss private conversations.
Pruitt has come under intense scrutiny for his use of a Capitol Hill condominium linked to a prominent Washington lobbyist whose firm represents fossil fuel companies.
