Toronto man wanted in human trafficking investigation

Toronto police have issued an arrest warrant for a man wanted in human trafficking investigation.

Police allege the man met a 24-year-old woman in Toronto in January, gained her trust and lured her into the sex trade.

The victim was allegedly forced to turn over all her money to him.

Police say when she attempted to leave, he allegedly used threats and violence to force her to perform sexual services for money. She managed to leave and contact police.

Ryan William McQuinn, 26, of Toronto is wanted on several charges including trafficking, assault with a weapon and advertising another person’s sexual services.

He is described as five-foot-eight-inches with brown eyes and receding light red/brown hair.

Police are urging him to turn himself in and ask anyone with any information to contact police or Crime Stoppers.