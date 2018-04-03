Three charged with second-degree murder in East Gwillimbury stabbing

York police have laid second-degree murder charges in an East Gwillimbury stabbing after one of the victims died from his injuries.

Officers responded to a home on Mount Albert Road and Second Concession after reports two people had been stabbed just after midnight on March 27.

One of the victims, a 19-year-old from King, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The other victim, Keegan Blyth, 19, of East Gwillimbury, was taken to hospital with injuries that were initially believed to be non-life-threatening. However, he died from his injuries the next day.

Two of the suspects were arrested on March 28 and, police say, were found in possession of drugs. A third suspect was arrested on March 30.

Justin Ryan, 22 and Dimytri Ingram-Piruzevski, 19, both of Newmarket and a 16-year-old male from Toronto are facing several charges including second-degree murder, assault causing bodily harm and drug trafficking charges.

Anybody with any information related to the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.