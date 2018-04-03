The top 10 books on Apple's iBooks-US

iBook charts for week ending April 1, 2018: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher :

iBooks US Bestseller List – Paid Books

1. The Disappeared by C. J. Box – 9780698410114 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

2. River’s End by Nora Roberts – 9781101146101 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

3. Ready Player One by Ernest Cline – 9780307887450 – (CrownArchetype)

4. Red Alert by James Patterson & Marshall Karp – 9780316395588 – (Little, Brown and Company)

5. The Wife Between Us by Greer Hendricks & Sarah Pekkanen – 9781250130938 – (St. Martin’s Press)

6. The Great Alone by Kristin Hannah – 9781250165619 – (St. Martin’s Press)

7. Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng – 9780735224308 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

8. Tiger Woods by Armen Keteyian & Jeff Benedict – 9781501126475 – (Simon & Schuster)

9. The Return of Rafe MacKade by Nora Roberts – 9781488096280 – (Silhouette)

10. The Escape Artist by Brad Meltzer – 9781455559510 – (Grand Central Publishing)

