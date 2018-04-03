The top 10 books on Apple's iBooks-US

iBook charts for week ending April 1, 2018: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher :
iBooks US Bestseller List – Paid Books
1. The Disappeared by C. J. Box – 9780698410114 – (Penguin Publishing Group)
2. River’s End by Nora Roberts – 9781101146101 – (Penguin Publishing Group)
3. Ready Player One by Ernest Cline – 9780307887450 – (CrownArchetype)
4. Red Alert by James Patterson & Marshall Karp – 9780316395588 – (Little, Brown and Company)
5. The Wife Between Us by Greer Hendricks & Sarah Pekkanen – 9781250130938 – (St. Martin’s Press)
6. The Great Alone by Kristin Hannah – 9781250165619 – (St. Martin’s Press)
7. Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng – 9780735224308 – (Penguin Publishing Group)
8. Tiger Woods by Armen Keteyian & Jeff Benedict – 9781501126475 – (Simon & Schuster)
9. The Return of Rafe MacKade by Nora Roberts – 9781488096280 – (Silhouette)
10. The Escape Artist by Brad Meltzer – 9781455559510 – (Grand Central Publishing)
