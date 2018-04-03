Teenager suffers serious injuries after being struck in Brampton

An 18-year-old girl has been taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries after being hit by a car in Brampton.

Peel police were called to the scene of Countryside Drive and Fernforest Drive just after 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The vehicle did remain on the scene of the collision.

Police have closed the intersection as they investigate the incident.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or may have dash-cam footage of it are asked to contact police.