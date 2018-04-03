Police respond to 'active shooter' at YouTube headquarters in California

Police in San Bruno, California responded to YouTube headquarters for reports of an active shooter on Tuesday afternoon.

We are responding to an active shooter. Please stay away from Cherry Ave & Bay Hill Drive. — San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) April 3, 2018

Vadim Lavrusik, a product manager at YouTube, tweeted that he heard shots and saw people running while at his desk around 1 p.m.

Active shooter at YouTube HQ. Heard shots and saw people running while at my desk. Now barricaded inside a room with coworkers. — Vadim Lavrusik (@Lavrusik) April 3, 2018

Shortly after he said he safely evacuated the area along with co-workers.

More to come