Police respond to 'active shooter' at YouTube headquarters in California

Last Updated Apr 3, 2018 at 4:50 pm EDT

Ariel view of an active shooter situation at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, California on April 3, 2018. CNN

Police in San Bruno, California responded to YouTube headquarters for reports of an active shooter on Tuesday afternoon.

 

Vadim Lavrusik, a product manager at YouTube, tweeted that he heard shots and saw people running while at his desk around 1 p.m.

Shortly after he said he safely evacuated the area along with co-workers.

