NewsAlert: Woman believed to be YouTube shooter found dead, police say

This image taken from video from KGO-TV shows a person is searched as police respond to reports of a shooting at YouTube headquarters in the city of San Bruno, Calif., on Tuesday, April 3, 2018. City Manager Connie Jackson says there have been multiple 911 calls reporting a shooting and that police and fire officials have responded. (KGO-TV via AP)

SAN BRUNO, Calif. – Police say a woman believed to be the shooter at YouTube’s headquarters is dead of a self-inflicted gunshot.

Officials say four other people have been wounded.

More to come.

