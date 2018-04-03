Loading articles...

Monday's Games

Last Updated Apr 3, 2018 at 4:20 am EDT

Monday’s Games

NHL

Toronto 5 Buffalo 2

Florida 3 Carolina 2

Winnipeg 6 Ottawa 5

Minnesota 3 Edmonton 0

Washington 4 St. Louis 2

Los Angeles 3 Colorado 1

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees (ppd.)

Detroit 6 Kansas City 1

Toronto 4 Chicago White Sox 2

Houston 6 Baltimore 1

Oakland 3 Texas 1

Cleveland 6 L.A. Angels 0

National League

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets (ppd.)

St. Louis 8 Milwaukee 4

Cincinnati 1 Chicago Cubs 0

Washington 8 Atlanta 1

Colorado 7 San Diego 4

Arizona 8 L.A. Dodgers 7 (15 innings)

Interleague

Pittsburgh 5 Minnesota 4

Boston 7 Miami 3

NCAA Basketball

Men’s Final

Villanova 79 Michigan 62

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies