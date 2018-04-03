Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Lawyer for Marlins pitcher: Boat crash investigation flawed
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 3, 2018 6:30 pm EDT
Last Updated Apr 3, 2018 at 7:01 pm EDT
MIAMI – An attorney for the late Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez says he was unfairly blamed by investigators for the 2016 crash that killed him and two others.
The Sun Sentinel reports that attorney Ralph Fernandez made the argument in a legal filing meant to defend the pitcher’s estate from a civil lawsuit.
The Monday filing accuses Florida wildlife agency investigators of prematurely concluding that Jose Fernandez was responsible and then altering or ignoring evidence to the contrary. That investigation found that Fernandez was operating his boat when it hit a Miami Beach jetty in September 2016.
An attorney for the estates of 27-year-old Emilio Macias and 25-year-old Eduardo Rivero says there’s no evidence either of them were operating the vessel.
The state wildlife agency declined to comment on the filing.
