In the news today, April 3

Five stories in the news for Tuesday, April 3

———

PRIDE TORONTO WANTS POLICE TO SKIP PARADE

The group behind Toronto’s pride parade wants police to withdraw a bid to take part in the event this year. The statement comes amid strained relations between the police and the city’s LGBTQ community over the Bruce McArthur file. The landscaper is charged in the deaths of six men, some of whom have been connected to Toronto’s gay village. Pride Toronto says investigations into the men’s disappearances were “insufficient” and trust in police “cannot be mended through a parade.”

———

BOB RAE TO REPORT ON ROHINGYA CRISIS

Canada’s special envoy on the Rohingya crisis in Myanmar is due to deliver his report today. Former Ontario premier Bob Rae was appointed to the post last year to advise Prime Minister Trudeau on the humanitarian crisis, which the U.N. has called ethnic cleansing. Rae issued an interim report in December which detailed overcrowded refugee camps and sexual trauma faced by Rohingya women and girls.

———

CHRISTINE ELLIOTT SEEKS SEEKS PC NOMINATION

Former Ontario Progressive Conservative leadership candidate Christine Elliott says she will be seek the nomination to run as a party candidate in the Newmarket-Aurora, north of Toronto. Elliott narrowly lost the PC leadership race on March 10 to Doug Ford after two previous unsuccessful leadership runs. Elliott represented the Whitby-Oshawa riding from 2006 to 2015.

———

FEDS TO SPEND $4.1 BILLION ON B.C. INFRASTRUCTURE

Ottawa and B.C. have reached an agreement that will see the federal government spend $4.1 billion on infrastructure in the province over the next decade. Federal Infrastructure Minister Amarjeet Sohi says the money will go to transit, green infrastructure, recreation facilities, and projects in rural and northern communities. The two levels of government have already reached a deal to fund a $7-billion transit expansion in the Lower Mainland over 10 years.

———

CALGARY TO DEBATE BAN ON PUBLIC POT CONSUMPTION

City administrators in Calgary are recommending councillors adopt a ban on public consumption of cannabis when pot becomes legal later this year. A report to be debated this week says a new bylaw should restrict all forms of cannabis consumption in public places, or in areas where the public has consent to enter. Exceptions would include those with medical marijuana licences.

———

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY:

— Via Rail and Transport Minister Marc Garneau will announce an investment for train car renovation.

— Heritage Minister Melanie Joly will make an announcement about the future leadership of CBC/Radio-Canada.

— Frontline doctors speak out in Toronto against neglect and mismanagement of Ontario’s healthcare.

— Nova Scotia Attorney General and Justice Minister Mark Furey holds a briefing on implementing cannabis legalization.

— Nova Scotia Auditor General Michael Pickup will discuss his report to the House of Assembly.

— Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister and Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen will make an announcement on ambulance fees.

— B.C. Premier John Horgan will make an announcement to benefit people living in manufactured homes.