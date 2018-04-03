2 injured in shooting at downtown karaoke bar

Two people are in hospital after an overnight shooting at a karaoke bar in Toronto’s downtown core.

Police were called to the scene near Yonge and Elm streets, just north of Dundas, around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Witnesses reported hearing at least five shots ring out in the area.

A male of unknown age was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A female was also taken to hospital. The extent of her injuries are unknown.

No suspect description has been released.