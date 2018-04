Alberta's Notley heads to Toronto, U.S. to build support for pipelines

EDMONTON – Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says she will soon be heading to Toronto and New York to rally support among business leaders for the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

Notley says she will also take her message to a meeting of U.S. and Mexican governors and Canadian premiers in early May.

The premier says it’s imperative to keep up pressure to get the Trans Mountain expansion completed so that more oil can move from Alberta to the coast.

The British Columbia government says it is concerned about the ramifications of oil spills and has been fighting the Kinder Morgan project.

Notley says the pipeline expansion, which has been approved by Ottawa, is critical for Alberta to get a better price for oil in overseas markets.

She says her government will pass legislation this session to give her the authority to reduce the amount of oil flowing to B.C. if the province continues to stall the pipeline.

(Companies in this story: TSX:KML)