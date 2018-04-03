Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
21st Century Fox offers more concessions in bid for Sky
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 3, 2018 3:42 am EDT
Last Updated Apr 3, 2018 at 4:20 am EDT
LONDON – 21st Century Fox has offered new proposals to insulate Sky’s news operations from Rupert Murdoch’s influence in its ongoing bid to take full control of the London-based pay TV company.
Fox said Tuesday it proposes to either sell Sky News to Walt Disney or comprehensively ringfence Sky News.
It said in a regulatory filing it has worked “diligently” with Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority to come up with proposals that would “safeguard the editorial independence of Sky News” and address the agency’s concerns.
The agency is considering whether to recommend the Fox deal for Sky to Culture Secretary Matt Hancock for approval.
It has reached a preliminary finding that the 11.7 billion-pound ($16.5 billion) takeover would give Murdoch excessive control over Britain’s media.
