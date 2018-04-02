Trump administration sues California over federal land sales

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The Trump administration is suing California over a law that aims to give the state power to override the sale of federal lands.

The U.S. Department of Justice filed the lawsuit Monday. It’s the latest battle between President Donald Trump and the nation’s most populous state, where Democrats have tried aggressively to thwart the president’s agenda.

California’s law gives the state the first right to purchase federal lands or to arrange for a specific buyer. Lawmakers passed it in September out of concern the Trump administration would allow more logging, oil drilling or development.

The Justice Department also sued California last month over laws that restrict co-operation with federal immigration authorities.

Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, a member of the lands commission, says the Trump is attacking California’s way of life.