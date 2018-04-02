Transcontinental to buy Coveris Americas packing business for US$1.32 billion

MONTREAL – Transcontinental Inc. has an agreement to buy the Coveris Americas business for US1.32 billion as part of its strategic shift toward flexible packaging.

As of the end of 2017, Coveris Americas had 21 production facilities worldwide and employed more than 3,100 employees, mostly in the Americas.

It generated US$966 million in revenue last year and US$128 million in adjusted earnings before taxes and other expenses.

The deal is subject to applicable anti-trust approvals and is expected to be completed in the third quarter of TC Transcontinental’s 2018 financial year.

