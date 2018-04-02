Small Arctic climate changes make big difference in ecosystem: study

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Lake Hazen on Ellesmere Island in Nunavut is viewed from the Ruggles River outflow in this May 2015 handout photo. New research that examines the effect of climate change on a remote Arctic lake concludes those ecosytems are changing more quickly and profoundly than previously thought. Canadian researchers recently published research on Lake Hazen on Ellesmere Island, one of the first studies to look at the impacts of warming on an entire Arctic ecosystem. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Igor Lehnherr
A study examining the effects of climate change on a remote Arctic lake concludes such ecosystems are changing more quickly and profoundly than previously thought.
Canadian scientists recently published research on Lake Hazen on Ellesmere Island.
They found that even a one-degree temperature increase is melting permafrost, shrinking glaciers, increasing sediment and changing the types of plants and animals found in the lake.
Lead researcher Igor Lehnherr says lakes in different parts of the North will show different impacts.
He says the study suggests that Arctic ecosystems aren’t as resilient in the face of climate change as scientists had hoped, and that small changes make big differences.