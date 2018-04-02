Loading articles...

Shooting victim walks into Etobicoke hospital

Last Updated Apr 2, 2018 at 6:33 am EDT

A Toronto police cruiser is seen in an undated file photo. CITYNEWS

Police are investigating after a man walked into an Etobicoke hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The man in his 30s arrived at the hospital around 5:30 a.m. Monday and is not cooperating with police.

Police from 23 division are working to determine the location of the shooting and the circumstances surrounding it.

More to come

rightman

Kick this piece of human garbage out of the hospitsl and let him rot on the street. Stop wasting tax payer’s money.

April 02, 2018 at 7:04 am