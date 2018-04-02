Pride Toronto requests Toronto police withdraw parade application

Pride Toronto is calling on the Toronto police to withdraw their application to participate in the 2018 Pride Parade at the end of June.

A statement was released on their Twitter Monday evening, citing the Bruce MacArthur investigation as one of the main reasons for their request this year.

It was co-signed by the executive directors of The 519, Toronto People With AIDS Foundation, Sherbourne Health Centre, ASAAP, Black Coalition for AIDS Prevention (Black CAP).

Joint public statement about police participation in Pride Toronto’s 2018 parade. Signed by The 519, Toronto People With AIDS Foundation, Sherbourne Health Centre, ASAAP, Black Coalition for AIDS Prevention (Black CAP) and Pride Toronto. #prideto pic.twitter.com/oG5XFyaD5B — Pride Toronto (@PrideToronto) April 3, 2018

Toronto police confirmed that it had submitted an application to participate in this summer’s parade at the end of March.

Police spokesperson Meaghan Gray told CityNews in an email that she’s hopeful police will be back after their controversial absence last summer.

The Pride Toronto statement says they recognize steps have been taken to work in collaboration, but, “the relationship cannot be mended through a parade. Marching won’t contribute towards solving these issues.”

In reference to the Bruce MacArthur investigation, the release states the investigation into the disappearance of the victims was “insufficient,” and “community knowledge and expertise were not accessed,” adding that the “disappearances and deaths of Alloura Wells and Tess Ritchie also speak to the marginalization of our communities and the silencing of our concerns.”

Last year, members voted at a Pride Toronto’s annual general meeting to adopt Black Lives Matter demands, including the banning of police floats from Pride marches and parades.

Chief Mark Saunders later voluntarily bowed out.

“We understand the LGBTQ communities are divided,” he said in a statement. “To enable those differences to be addressed, I have decided the Toronto Police Service will not participate, this year, in the Pride parade.”

Toronto police have not responded to Pride Toronto’s request.