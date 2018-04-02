Police looking for witnesses in fatal Richmond Hill crash

York police are looking for witnesses of the fatal crash that killed a 32-year-old woman from Newmarket.

The five-car crash occurred around 6 p.m. Sunday on Stouffville Road between Bayview Avenue and Leslie Street.

The woman, the passenger of a blue Lamborghini, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, a 39-year-old man from Richmond Hill, was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver and passenger in a silver Toyota, a 44-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman from Toronto, were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. York police say their conditions have improved and are now stable.

The drivers of the other three cars suffered minor injuries.

The investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing and police would like to speak with any witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage of the crash.

Investigators would also like to speak with anyone who saw the blue Lamborghini involved in the crash before the collision.