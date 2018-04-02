Pedestrian struck in Brampton

Peel police say a pedestrian appears to have suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton.

Officers were called to the scene just after 10 p.m. on Monday at Bramalea Road and Steeles Avenue.

A woman has been transported to a trauma centre.

The vehicle did not remain on the scene. No driver or vehicle description is available.

Anyone who may have witnessed or have video of the collision is asked to contact police. They are looking for any information on the vehicle or it’s actions prior to the incident.

Police say the intersection will be closed for several hours for the investigation.