1 person seriously injured in Eglinton West fire

One person is in hospital following a fire at a residence in the Eglinton West area.

Toronto Fire responded to a call around 4:20 a.m. Monday near Eglinton Avenue West and Keele Street.

Paramedics transported one person to a burn centre with serious injuries to the hand.

Officials said the fire began in the basement and was quickly extinguished.

There has been no word on what caused the fire.

