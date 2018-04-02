Boston museum releases new book about infamous art heist

BOSTON – The Boston museum robbed of $500 million worth of artwork in 1990 has published a new illustrated book about the theft that includes essays written by staffers.

“Stolen” is available in the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum’s gift shop starting Monday.

The book was created in response to visitor requests for more information about the art, which includes works by Vermeer, Rembrandt and Manet.

Museum officials say the aim is to keep the missing artwork in the public consciousness. The book includes images and the background of each of the works as well as an overview with before and afterward photos of the galleries from which they were removed.

The pieces were stolen March 18, 1990, by two men disguised as Boston police officers. No one has been charged.