B.C. boy fights for life after flu-like illness turns to blood poisoning

VANCOUVER – A four-year-old British Columbia boy is fighting for his life, just days after coming down with what appeared to be a flu that developed into a rare and potentially deadly blood infection.

An online fundraising campaign for Evan Shishakly and his family says the boy became ill at his West Kelowna home on March 25 and he was airlifted to BC Children’s Hospital in Vancouver the next day.

A spokeswoman for the family says Shishakly developed septicemia because of complications from the streptococcus bacteria.

Amberlee Ficociello says parts of the boy’s body have turned black and he’s facing the likely amputation of his right hand and loss of the finger tips of his left hand.

But she says the boy is making progress and his breathing tube was removed Sunday, although he remains in critical condition.

Other parts of Shishakly’s body, including his nose and ears, were also affected by the illness, but Ficociello says his skin and limbs have responded well to treatment and he faces weeks in hospital.