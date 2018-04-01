Teenager killed in Hamilton bus crash

Hamilton police say a 19-year-old man is dead after his car was struck by a city bus on Saturday.

Police say the incident happened just before midnight when the man’s Nissan crossed into the oncoming lane of traffic.

The driver of the vehicle was fatally injured and was pronounced dead in hospital.

Police say three passengers in the Nissan were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The bus driver and two passengers were uninjured.

Officers are still investigating the collision, and have asked any witnesses to contact the police service.