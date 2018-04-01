Serious to life-threatening injuries in 5-car crash in Richmond Hill

At least two people are in critical condition following a multi-car crash in Richmond Hill.

York Region Police say they were called to the scene of a five-car accident on Stouffville Road, east of Bayview Avenue just after 6 p.m. Sunday night.

Police tell 680 NEWS multiple people have suffered injuries ranging from serious to life-threatening with at least two people taken to hospital in critical condition.

No word on ages or gender of the injured or the cause of the crash.

Stouffville Road is closed between Leslie Street and Bayview Avenue.