One person killed in 5-car crash in Richmond Hill

One person is dead following a multi-car crash in Richmond Hill.

York Region Police say they were called to the scene of a five-car accident on Stouffville Road, east of Bayview Avenue just after 6 p.m. Sunday night.

Police confirmed to 680 NEWS that one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

At least one other person has been taken to hospital in serious, possibly life-threatening condition.

No word on ages or gender of the injured or the cause of the crash.

Stouffville Road is closed between Leslie Street and Bayview Avenue.