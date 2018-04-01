Loading articles...

One person killed in 5-car crash in Richmond Hill

Last Updated Apr 1, 2018 at 9:49 pm EDT

5-car crash on Stouffville Road in Richmond Hill (@malik325i/TWITTER)

One person is dead following a multi-car crash in Richmond Hill.

York Region Police say they were called to the scene of a five-car accident on Stouffville Road, east of Bayview Avenue just after 6 p.m. Sunday night.

Police confirmed to 680 NEWS that one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

At least one other person has been taken to hospital in serious, possibly life-threatening condition.

No word on ages or gender of the injured or the cause of the crash.

Stouffville Road is closed between Leslie Street and Bayview Avenue.

