Minimum wage workers in Atlantic Canada to earn a little bit more

Minimum wage workers in all four Atlantic provinces will see a small bump in their earnings starting today.

Nova Scotia’s minimum wage for experienced workers raised from $10.85 to $11 an hour.

The province previously had the lowest minimum hourly rate in Canada, but the change places it a hair above Saskatchewan’s $10.96.

Newfoundland and Labrador’s minimum wage also went up by 15 cents to $11.15, and New Brunswick’s wage went up by 25 cents to $11.25.

Prince Edward Island’s minimum wage remains the highest in Atlantic Canada, increasing by 30 cents to $11.55 an hour.

Wages for all four Atlantic provinces are adjusted every year on April 1st.