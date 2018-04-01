Laura Crocker, Kirk Muyres capture Canadian mixed doubles curling title

LEDUC, Alta. – Laura Crocker and Kirk Muyres captured the Canadian mixed doubles curling title Sunday, edging Kadriana Sahaidak and Colton Lott 8-7.

Crocker and Muyres scored two in the eighth and final end for the victory, with Crocker throwing the game-winning shot.

“I’m thinking about everything but what would happen if I made it,” said Crocker about getting in the hack to throw her final shot. “So I just tried to really fall back on my process, made sure I took my time and didn’t rush anything, and I knew out of my hand I’d be close if I did that.”

Muyres had nothing but praise for his partner.

“Laura made a couple of pistols late to keep us in it,” said Muyres. “She’s a winner.

“I’m glad to be (throwing) before her.”

Crocker and Muyres had played just six games together prior to this competition.

Crocker and Muyres advanced to the world mixed doubles event, which will be held April 21-28 in Ostersund, Sweden.