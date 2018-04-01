Halifax, N.S. pastor shocked by obscene graffiti on parish Easter morning

HALIFAX – A Halifax pastor says he felt “violated” after the front doors of his parish were vandalized overnight Saturday.

Father Paul Morris was preparing to deliver the Easter mass at St. Agnes Church when a concerned parishioner alerted him to graffiti on the front doors of the building.

Someone had spray-painted obscene words and drawings on the building, where Morris was expecting nearly a thousand people to attend the service.

St. Agnes wasn’t the only Catholic church vandalized — Saint Benedict Church in the suburb of Clayton Park was hit with obscene graffiti as well.

Saint Benedict clergyman Father James Mallon tweeted a picture of the graffiti with the caption: “Someone said to me this week that Christians were not persecuted in our country. This morning we woke up to this.”

Halifax police believe the two incidents are related.