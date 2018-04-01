Giroux scores twice, including in overtime, to lead Flyers past Bruins 4-3

PHILADELPHIA – Claude Giroux had two goals, including with 1:21 left in overtime, to lead the Philadelphia Flyers past the Boston Bruins 4-3 on Sunday afternoon.

Travis Konecny added a goal and an assist for the Flyers (40-25-14), who improved to 5-0-3 in their past eight games.

Nolan Patrick had the other goal while Petr Mrazek stopped 36 shots.

Philadelphia moved into a third-place tie with the Columbus Blue Jackets in the Metropolitan Division.

Noel Acciari, David Pastrnak and Patrice Bergeron had the goals for Boston (49-17-12), 5-0-4 in its past nine games.

Anton Khudobin made 20 saves.