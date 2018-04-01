Did you fall for it?: April Fools' Day prank roundup

April Fool’s Day may land on Easter Sunday this year, but that hasn’t stopped companies around the world from getting in on the foolishness.

Here’s a list of some of the pranks making their way around the internet today so you don’t get fooled:

1. TTC wants rider feedback on potential new logos

As the #TTC continues to modernize all that it does, we feel it’s also time to revamp the brand and logo. Here is the short-list of three for public input. pic.twitter.com/2BM09P0uLs — Brad Ross (@bradTTC) April 1, 2018

But, just a few hours later, TTC Director of Corporate and Customer Communications Brad Ross tweeted they would not be messing with the iconic TTC logo.

2. Swiss Chalet announces ‘Chalet Sauce’ fountains

Please make this happen, Swiss Chalet!

3. Heniz introduces ‘Chocolate Mayonnaise’ just in time for Easter.

Thankfully, this is not real.

4. ‘Head and Shoulders’ announces new body wash ‘Knees and Toes’

Get ready for the launch of Head & Shoulders Knees & Toes body wash! pic.twitter.com/8ihPjFqB2K — Head & Shoulders (@Headshoulders) March 29, 2018

While it may be just a joke, ‘Knees and Toes’ should definitely be the name of a body wash created by ‘Head and Shoulders’.

5. Hamilton police to offer bedside visits to hospital patients.

We’re so excited for our @HPSMounted to partner with @HamHealthSci to offer bed side visits to hospital patients. Learn more at https://t.co/ymEMAbOf5n pic.twitter.com/dTwEeU9zmc — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) April 1, 2018

Clearly, they were just horsing around.

6. Where’s Waldo? Find him in Google Maps

While this one isn’t a prank, it sure is fun. Google Maps is letting users look for Waldo in the Peyongchang Olympic Stadium, the Andes Mountains and at Surfer’s Paradise Beach in Australia.

7. Lego announces the VacuSort, a revolutionary brick sorting vacuum.

No more stepping on Lego’s! If only this were true, parents around the world would be rejoicing.

8. Ever wanted your face on a Big Mac? Introducing #MyBigMac

Sesame seeds in the shape of your face is quite ambitious, which is why it is an April Fool’s Day prank!

9. Toronto finding solutions for the squirrel obesity epidemic

A squirrel dietitian and mini-treadmills is the Parks and Environment committee’s solution to Toronto’s squirrel obesity problem.