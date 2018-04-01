Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Connor McDavid, Brad Marchand and John Gibson named NHL monthly stars
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 1, 2018 1:10 pm EDT
Last Updated Apr 1, 2018 at 1:40 pm EDT
NEW YORK, N.Y. – Forwards Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers and Brad Marchand of the Boston Bruins and Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson were named the NHL’s three stars for March on Sunday.
McDavid was named the first star after leading the NHL with 13 goals and 28 points in 16 games and helping Edmonton to a 7-7-2 record. McDavid registered a point or more in 13 of the Oilers’ 16 games.
Marchand was the second start after registering 10 goals and 16 assists in 15 games as Boston went 11-2-3 over that span. He also had the winning goal in three straight games (March 3-8).
Gibson was the third start after going 9-3-1 with a 2.15 goals-against average and .931 save percentage with three shutouts in 13 appearances. Anaheim posted a 9-4-1 record in March.
