Walmart sorry for "confusion" over end of program for people with disabilities

MONTREAL – Walmart Canada is apologizing for the way it chose to end its involvement with a Quebec program that provides job training for people with intellectual disabilities.

Spokesman Robert Nicol says the company’s goal in withdrawing from the program was to find other ways to help the participants, including through direct employment.

The retailer has been facing criticism since a health agency in central Quebec told the media earlier this week that the program’s participants would be losing their jobs.

Walmart has not confirmed why it is pulling out of the program, which is run by local agencies and provides work experience for people with intellectual disabilities or who are on the autism spectrum.

Nicol says the retailer acknowledges that the way it handled the matter caused confusion and disappointment.

He says the company would be working with all the participants to find them new arrangements or to hire them directly.