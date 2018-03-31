Six months of #MeToo: Hopes are high for lasting impact

NEW YORK, N.Y. – Six months after bursting into the spotlight, the #MeToo movement has toppled scores of men from prominent positions and fueled a national conversation about workplace sexual harassment.

There is also ample evidence that the movement has some staying power that will make it a force six months from now and beyond as lawmakers across the nation enact an array of anti-harassment legislation, corporate America roots out bad behaviour in the workplace and more women feel emboldened to speak out.

And the movement has the potential to guide the conversation surrounding the midterm elections, as evidenced by the record number of women running for office this year.