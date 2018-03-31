Six months of #MeToo: Hopes are high for lasting impact

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
FILE - In this Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018 file photo, a marcher carries a sign with the popular Twitter hashtag #MeToo used by people speaking out against sexual harassment as she takes part in a Women's March in Seattle, on the anniversary of President Donald Trump's inauguration. Six months after bursting into the spotlight, the #MeToo movement has toppled scores of men from prominent positions and fueled a national conversation about workplace sexual harassment. Questions abound about the movement's staying power, but there's ample evidence that its impact will be durable. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
NEW YORK, N.Y. – Six months after bursting into the spotlight, the #MeToo movement has toppled scores of men from prominent positions and fueled a national conversation about workplace sexual harassment.
There is also ample evidence that the movement has some staying power that will make it a force six months from now and beyond as lawmakers across the nation enact an array of anti-harassment legislation, corporate America roots out bad behaviour in the workplace and more women feel emboldened to speak out.
And the movement has the potential to guide the conversation surrounding the midterm elections, as evidenced by the record number of women running for office this year.