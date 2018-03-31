Loading articles...

SIU investigate after man, 30, shot by police near Cambridge

SIU investigating after police in Waterloo shot a man on Highway 401 near Cambridge (Lisa Drew/570NEWS)

The province’s Special Investigations Unit has been called in to investigate a police involved shooting near Cambridge on Saturday afternoon.

A man in his 30’s was airlifted to hospital after he was shot by a Waterloo Regional Police officer around 5 p.m. on the eastbound Highway 401 between Cedar Creek Road and Homer Watson Boulevard.

There are unconfirmed reports the incident was the result of a police pursuit.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies