SIU investigate after man, 30, shot by police near Cambridge

The province’s Special Investigations Unit has been called in to investigate a police involved shooting near Cambridge on Saturday afternoon.

A man in his 30’s was airlifted to hospital after he was shot by a Waterloo Regional Police officer around 5 p.m. on the eastbound Highway 401 between Cedar Creek Road and Homer Watson Boulevard.

There are unconfirmed reports the incident was the result of a police pursuit.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.