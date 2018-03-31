Police release security footage in Mississauga break-in

Peel police are asking for help in identifying two suspects in a break and enter in Mississauga.

Officers were called to a break-in at a home in the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Dubonet Drive on March 10.

Police say two suspects smashed a glass sliding door to enter and allegedly stole jewelry and various electronic devices.

They have released security footage of the incident and ask anyone who may recognize the suspects to contact police or Crime Stoppers.