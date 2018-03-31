Animal activists return to protest outside Antler restaurant

About 50 animal rights activists braved the rain and cold to once again protest outside a west end restaurant that was at the centre of a controversy last week.

Antler Kitchen & Bar drew the ire of activists after they claim owner Michael Hunter taunted them by bringing a deer leg to the front window and cutting it up in front of them.

“I was shocked when he brought out the deer leg, started to carve it up in front of everyone. He’s very much antagonizing the people,” said Matt Purdy, an animal rights activist who drove all the way from Hamilton to show his support. “But you know, it helps galvanize the community and look at the people it has brought out at this point.”

Demonstrators first showed up outside the Dundas Street establishment on March 23, saying they were concerned with the restaurant’s menu that includes fois gras – the fattened liver of a goose or duck – and game meat, such as boar, venison and bison. This is the fifth time they’ve protested outside Antler and organizers say its a tactic that has affected change at other establishments in the neighbourhood.

“The point of coming repeated times is to eventually have dialogue,” explained Marni Jill Ugar, the organizer of the event.

“It’s about getting the owner out of his comfort zone and its been successful with other restaurants who actually have made menu changes.”

While Hunter did not accept a request to speak to CityNews, his patrons have been doing the talking for him. They say the demonstrations won’t deter them from going back to the restaurant. It also appears the publicity may have even helped others discover the restaurant, including including American stand-up comedian and actor Patton Oswalt.

Next time I’m in Toronto I’m dining at Antler. https://t.co/ymcOOu6bSk — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) March 27, 2018

Despite requesting a police presence at Saturday night’s protest due to some of the backlash they’ve received online, demonstrators say they won’t be giving up anytime soon.

“For me personally, it’s given me a glimpse of what we’re going to have to deal with in the future,” said Rachelle Hughes, who was among those leading the chants.

“Just like all social justice movements throughout history, things have gotten worse before they got better.”