Teen seriously injured in 3 vehicle crash downtown

Last Updated Mar 31, 2018 at 8:24 am EDT

A Toronto police cruiser is seen in an undated file photo. CITYNEWS

A teenager is in hospital after a three vehicle collision downtown on Saturday morning.

Police and paramedics responded to a call at around 6:45 a.m. in the Jarvis and Carlton Streets area.

Paramedics told 680 NEWS the female victim is being treated for serious injuries.

Police say they are looking into alcohol as a possible factor in the crash and one person is in custody for possible impaired driving. They also said one of the vehicles involved may have run a red light.

Roads in the area were closed for the investigation but have since reopened.

