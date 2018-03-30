Third man arrested in Etobicoke shooting

A third man has been arrested in the shooting death of 26-year-old Nnamdi Ogba.

Police have yet to identify the third suspect, but in a press conference Thursday, police described the outstanding suspect as the alleged getaway driver.

Trevaughan Miller, 19, and Abdullahi Mohamed, 22, both of Toronto, were charged on Thursday after a series of raids and each face a single count of first-degree murder.

Ogba was visiting friends in the Scarlett Road and Eglinton Avenue West area of Etobicoke on March 16 when he was shot in the back while walking to his car.

Ogba was an electrical engineer and engaged to be married at the time of his death. Police said he had no criminal record and no gang affiliations.

“Mr. Ogba did nothing to bring this upon himself,” said Det. Jason Shankaran. “The evidence we have in front of us tells us that Mr. Ogba’s lifestyle, his activities, anything he did prior did not lead to this particular incident. The only thing that led to his death was simply walking out of that building at that particular time and place.”

Police said Ogba was the victim of a “cowardly” attack meant to strike fear in the west end community.

In the days following the shooting, Det. Jason Shankaran told the media that police believe the assailants were looking to kill someone in the neighbourhood in order to seek some sort of vengeance in the community, but he did not elaborate what may have provoked such retaliation.

Ogba’s death is Toronto’s 12th homicide of the year.