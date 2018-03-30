Steven Spielberg takes pass on having burger named after him

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
FILE - In this March 21, 2018 file photo, Steven Spielberg walks the red carpet as he arrives to receive a lifetime-achievement prize, at the David Donatello awards ceremony in Rome. Carl's Jr. wanted to rename its charbroiled slider a "SpielBurger" and tried to deliver samples to Spielberg's office and even left a note on his car. Spielberg's production company released a short video on its Twitter feed in which Spielberg said the burgers are "pretty good," but "cease and desist" from naming them after him. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, File)
LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Steven Spielberg has a beef with the Carl’s Jr.
The hamburger chain wanted to rename its charbroiled slider a “SpielBurger.” It tried to deliver samples to Spielberg’s office and even left a note on his car.
Spielberg’s production company released a short video on its Twitter feed in which Spielberg said the burgers are “pretty good,” but “cease and desist” from naming them after him.
Carl’s Jr. was excited that Spielberg responded and said he liked the sliders.