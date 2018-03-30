Family, friends demand Oshawa 'house of slaughter' be demolished

About 30 people gathered outside the Oshawa home where the dismembered body of Rori Hache was discovered, calling on the city to tear the house down.

The 18-year-old was reported missing last August. Weeks later, her torso was found by a fisherman in Oshawa Harbour. In late December, Durham Regional Police discovered more remains in the basement apartment of the Oshawa home on McMillan Drive.

On Friday, a demonstration organized by Hache’s family called on the city to tear down the building which has become a terrible reminder of the young woman’s gruesome death.

“This is a house of slaughter,” said family friend Renee Ford. “To us this house represents a lot of anguish. A nightmare. A nightmare that doesn’t end.”

“We need to do this for her and her mom.”

A For Rent sign appeared in the window of the house this past week and a woman showed up interested in renting the upper floor of the home. She told CityNews three bedrooms on the top floor of the house were available for $1,000 a month.

The owner of the property had no comment when contacted by CityNews.

Oshawa Mayor John Henry says there’s not much the city can do as long as the home remains in good structural shape.

“For us our hands are somewhat tied unless someone comes forward to buy the building and wants to tear it down or there is an alternate use for the block,” he said. “Hopefully the family will get some closure when this is finished.”

Despite police declaring Hache’s death a homicide, murder charges have not been laid in this case. Adam Strong, 45, a former tenant of the house, has been charged with indecent interference of a dead body. He is scheduled to appear in court again on April 10.