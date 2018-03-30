Impaired driver lucky to be alive: Halton police

A Milton man is lucky to be alive after crashing into a light pole early Friday morning.

Halton police say the car struck the pole near Brush Road and Maple Avenue, significantly damaging the vehicle.

The 24-year-old man then drove himself home about 1 kilometer.

Officers were able to locate the car and arrest the driver.

Police say if there was a passenger in the car, there would have been a fatality.

Impaired driver lucky to be alive. After smashing into, and taking out, a light police in the Maple/Thompson area of Milton, an impaired driver drove his car home and parked it on his driveway. He has been arrested. If there was a passenger this would have been a fatality. ^PD pic.twitter.com/x6fofvXt6E — HRPS Milt HHills (@HRPSMiltHH) March 30, 2018

He is facing a number of charges and police believe alcohol was a factor in the collision.