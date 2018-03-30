Loading articles...

Impaired driver lucky to be alive: Halton police

Last Updated Mar 30, 2018 at 7:26 am EDT

A Milton man is lucky to be alive after crashing into a light pole early Friday morning. HANDOUT/Halton Regional Police

A Milton man is lucky to be alive after crashing into a light pole early Friday morning.

Halton police say the car struck the pole near Brush Road and Maple Avenue, significantly damaging the vehicle.

The 24-year-old man then drove himself home about 1 kilometer.

Officers were able to locate the car and arrest the driver.

Police say if there was a passenger in the car, there would have been a fatality.

He is facing a number of charges and police believe alcohol was a factor in the collision.

|
Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

Antonio fazzio

but i thought weed is going to be causing all the crashes???? oh wait its always been alcohol and never weed.

March 30, 2018 at 8:07 am