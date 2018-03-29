Whitby physiotherapist charged with sexual assault

A physiotherapist working in Whitby has been charged with sexual assault after a 17-year old female client complained about being touched inappropriately.

Durham police say the alleged victim and her family contacted police on March 22 about two separate incidents at the same clinic, involving the same physiotherapist.

Anup Pednekar, 30, of Pickering, is facing two charges of both sexual assault and sexual exploitation. He has also worked in the Etobicoke, Scarborough and Markham area as a physiotherapist.

Police want to make sure there are no other alleged victims so anyone with new information about the investigation is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Durham police have not released a photo of the suspect.