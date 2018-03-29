The Latest: Roseanne Barr calls Trump phone call a 'thrill'

NEW YORK, N.Y. – The Latest on “Roseanne” and President Donald Trump (all times local):

3:20 p.m.

Roseanne Barr is reveling in President Donald Trump’s congratulatory call after her sitcom returned to impressive ratings.

Barr posted Thursday on Twitter that it was a “thrill” to get a phone call from Trump. He’s the fifth U.S. president she’s received support from, Barr says.

In another post, Barr says she feels humbled to consider the leaders she’s met and talked with, including Democrats Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton and Republicans George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush.

__

3:15 p.m.

Barr supports Trump, as does her character on the revamped ABC program.

Trump said during an appearance Thursday in Ohio that he telephoned Barr. And he exclaimed, “Look at her ratings!”

Barr told ABC’s “Good Morning America” in a telephone interview Thursday that the call was “pretty exciting.”

Trump is a former reality TV star who paid close attention to his ratings as host of “The Apprentice” on NBC.

___

2 p.m.

President Donald Trump reached out to Roseanne Barr to congratulate her after the debut of her ABC sitcom reboot drew 18.4 million viewers.

Speaking by telephone Thursday on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” Barr said the call was “pretty exciting.” She described the exchange as a “friendly conversation about working in television and ratings.”

Barr, who said she has known Trump for years, is a political supporter of the president’s. Her revamped sitcom tackles current politics, with Roseanne embracing Trump and clashing with her sister, a staunch opponent.